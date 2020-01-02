Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post $59.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.55 billion to $60.41 billion. McKesson posted sales of $56.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $228.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.13 billion to $230.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.53 billion to $242.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,734,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,680,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 621,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.97. McKesson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

