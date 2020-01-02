Brokerages Expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The company has a market cap of $126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of -0.03. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $20.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.