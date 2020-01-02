Brokerages Set Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $65.00

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2,688.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Inogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of INGN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 231,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,694. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

