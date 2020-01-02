Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $31.73

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 1,086,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

