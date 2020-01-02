Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target at $36.33

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,790. The company has a market cap of $539.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MYR Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

