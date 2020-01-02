Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $72.42

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

RARE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.11. 450,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

