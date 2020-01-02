BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $140,076.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

