Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Trading 53% Higher

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CNBX) traded up 53% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12, 1,931,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,221% from the average session volume of 146,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, an early stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and licensing of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies. The company focuses on developing and marketing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant.

