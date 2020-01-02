Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $9.05 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 71.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 62.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Evolent Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 548,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.