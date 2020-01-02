Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 414,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

