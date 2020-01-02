Catex Token Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $392,552.00 and approximately $3,073.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

CATT is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

