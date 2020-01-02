Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $627.85 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00025056 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS and Huobi. Chainlink has a total market cap of $627.85 million and $70.40 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.01346012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Coinbase, COSS, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

