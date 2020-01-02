Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 423,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,805. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

