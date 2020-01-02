Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 114.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $121.43. 5,187,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,789. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

