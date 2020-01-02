China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHU. Credit Suisse Group cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,739,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 610,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 379,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 106,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,194. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.