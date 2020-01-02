Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report sales of $257.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.60 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $219.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 266,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $138.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.