Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,860. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76. Insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

