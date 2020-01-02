Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $8.19. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 268,137 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDE. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 599,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

