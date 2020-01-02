Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.79

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and traded as high as $35.99. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 10,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

