Contentos (COS) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $4.45 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.73 or 0.06068677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,697,263 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

