Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Financial Survey

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Continental Resources and Royal Dutch Shell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.71 billion 2.71 $988.31 million $2.84 12.08 Royal Dutch Shell $396.56 billion 0.60 $23.35 billion $5.16 11.43

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources. Royal Dutch Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 17.00% 12.49% 5.35% Royal Dutch Shell 5.51% 9.71% 4.76%

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Continental Resources pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 1 6 14 0 2.62 Royal Dutch Shell 0 9 3 0 2.25

Continental Resources currently has a consensus price target of $45.42, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Continental Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Royal Dutch Shell on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

