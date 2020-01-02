Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,449. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.