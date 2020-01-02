Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,913 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,090 shares of company stock worth $1,301,584. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,821. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

