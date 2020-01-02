Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 153 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.68. 7,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $152.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.