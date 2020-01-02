Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 185 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,296. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.