Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 262 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after buying an additional 1,759,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 9,218,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,442,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

