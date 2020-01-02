Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 101,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

