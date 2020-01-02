Cred Achieves Market Cap of $12.80 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Cred has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $675,358.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bilaxy, DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

