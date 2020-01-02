Data Transaction Token Market Cap Tops $113,844.00 (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Data Transaction Token token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and Ethfinex. Data Transaction Token has a market capitalization of $113,844.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bitinka, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

