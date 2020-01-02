Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,799.62

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,799.62 and traded as high as $2,938.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,938.00, with a volume of 162,155 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPH. HSBC boosted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,817.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,799.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

