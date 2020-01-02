Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 2.5%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03), approximately 416,094 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 852% from the average daily volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

