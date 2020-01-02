DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $3,036.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00336405 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003481 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

