DeltaChain Trading Up 61.5% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $4,258.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00338520 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014282 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003530 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

