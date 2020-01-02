Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.11

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $25.53. Detour Gold shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 524,958 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGC. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.60.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Detour Gold Company Profile (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.