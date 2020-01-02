DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0002

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $13,453.00 and $108.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038931 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000710 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

