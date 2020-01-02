Digital Gold (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $172,793.00 and $1.92 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $48.64 or 0.00695938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.