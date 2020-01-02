Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.79. 486,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

