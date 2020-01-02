Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Reaches $6.03 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Dropil token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. Dropil has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $144,042.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023921 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004354 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001233 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008665 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055489 BTC.

About Dropil

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,664,375 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

