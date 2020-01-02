DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.41

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.31. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 128,363 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KTF)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
