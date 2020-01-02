DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.41

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.31. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 128,363 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 220,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KTF)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

