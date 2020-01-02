Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DX. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 102,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,097. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $388.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

