Edge Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Edge has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $2,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.79 or 0.06054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030733 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, KuCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

