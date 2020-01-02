Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $140,651.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eidoo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,682 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.