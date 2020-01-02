Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550 in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIDX stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 77,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,580. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of -0.86.

Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

