Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $7.28 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $138,359.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00582112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011287 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,139,644 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.