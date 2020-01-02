EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 621.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 360,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,768. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2567 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

