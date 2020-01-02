Elcoin (EL) Market Cap Hits $46,575.00

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Elcoin has a market capitalization of $46,575.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elcoin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elcoin’s official website is elcoin.space

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

