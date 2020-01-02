Electroneum Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, Kucoin and Liquid. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $33.85 million and $114,774.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,944,397,993 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Cryptomate and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

