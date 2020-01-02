Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

