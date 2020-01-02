Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.63. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 18,100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 2,068.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

