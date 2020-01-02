Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 1st (AFYA, AKRX, AREC, ATDRY, BOOT, BRRAY, BSMX, BUSE, BWFG, CABGY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 1st:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya Limited alerts:

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. The Company invests across four segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Its Corporate Private Equity segment advises the Company’s buyout and growth capital funds. The Real Assets segment advises the Company’s United States and internationally-focused real estate and infrastructure funds, energy and renewable resources funds. Its Global Market Strategies segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment opportunities across various types of credit, equities and alternative instruments and currencies, commodities and interest rate products and their derivatives. Its Fund of Funds Solutions segment advises a global private equity fund of funds program and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Carlyle Group is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.